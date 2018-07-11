Amid reports of differences, Amit Shah to hold discussions with Nitish Kumar tomorrow

Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Missing Submarine: What happened to Titan submersible? Race against time to find missing passengers

'Indian team needs characters like him': Ricky Ponting impressed with Mohammed Siraj’s aggression

World Cup 2023: Know all about the ICC fixture list for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC Schedule

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Amid reports of differences, Amit Shah to hold discussions with Nitish Kumar tomorrow

Amid reports of differences between the two allies, BJP president Amit Shah will hold discussions with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over breakfast and dinner during his visit to Patna on July 12.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid reports of differences between the two allies, BJP president Amit Shah will hold discussions with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over breakfast and dinner during his visit to Patna on July 12.

Shah's first visit to Bihar after Kumar's JD(U) rejoined the NDA last year comes in the backdrop of repeated assertions by spokesmen of the JD(U) that it was the "elder brother" in the coalition and should get the lion's share of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to a state BJP release, Shah will arrive in Patna at 10 AM. From the airport, he will proceed to the state guest house where he will have breakfast with Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders".

"After hectic day-long activities, Shah will have dinner at the chief minister's official residence," the release said.

"Shah's Bihar tour will be grand and historic. Under his leadership, the party has emerged as the largest political outfit in the world," BJP state president Nityanand Rai was quoted as having said in the release.

The BJP president's Bihar visit is considered important from point of view of finding a way out to the prickly issue of seat-sharing among NDA partners for next year's Lok Sabha election.

The NDA which had won 31 seats in Bihar is witnessing claims and counter-claims made by leaders of NDA constituents after JD(U) returned to its fold.

Old partners -- BJP, LJP and RLSP -- had won 22, 6 and 3 seats respectively while JD(U) which had fought separately with the Left parties had managed only two seats in the last parliamentary poll.

With the return of JD(U) to the NDA, the fresh allotment of seats among partners seems to be a difficult task.

The BJP release added that Shah's engagements will include meetings with BJP workers, including those handling the party's social media outreach, followed by "deliberations on poll preparations at the state guest house from 4 PM to 7 PM".

After spending the night at the state guest house, Shah will leave for New Delhi on Friday morning, the release said.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) has reportedly restrained its spokespersons from speaking on the seat-sharing issue.

Although there has been no official word on the issue from the party, JD(U) leaders said on condition of anonymity that "instructions have been issued that no spokesman should speak on the seat-sharing issue so that no misunderstandings erupt ahead of the BJP chief's visit".

While party spokespersons, led by its national general secretary K C Tyagi, have been stressing the JD(U)'s "elder brother" status, the stand was recently disapproved of by the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha and Kumar's confidant RCP Singh who had said "in democratic politics all are equal. Elder brother and younger brother are terms appropriate to a family".

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital, waterlogging causes traffic congestion

Meet K Krithivasan, highest paid CEO of Rs 6,65,275 crore company, an IIT alumnus, his salary is…

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE