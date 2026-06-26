Ram Mandir donation row: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak brings in Babri Masjid, says 'Nobody asking about its funds'

Bringing the Babri Masjid into the row, Brajesh Pathak said that no one was asking about the status of funds collected for the mosque.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday spoke on the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations collected by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Bringing the Babri Masjid into the row, Pathak said that no one was asking about the status of funds collected for the mosque, which was demolished decades ago.

Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said: "The Babri Masjid also collected donations. Nobody is asking what happened to that money. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are only indulging in appeasement politics and attacking Sanatan Dharma to woo Muslim voters." He also alleged illegal activities such as "terror funding" in madrasas. "In our border districts, what is going on in the madrasas? What are the maulanas doing there? People should think about that as well," the BJP leader said.

The controversy surrounding the donations made to the Ram Mandir escalated after allegations leveled by a Samajwadi Party MLA, who said that funds worth nearly Rs 7.5 crore were stolen. Amid mounting criticism from Opposition leaders, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scandal. On Thursday, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case so far, including Ramashankar Yadav -- an aide to the trust's general secretary. Earlier in the day, trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra submitted their resignations.

The Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony had taken place in January 2024, several years after the Supreme Court's historic 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya land parcel where the Babri Masjid was demolished by a Hindu right-wing mob in 1992. In the ruling, the top court had also directed the central and the UP government to allot 5 acres of land elsewhere for the construction of a new mosque.