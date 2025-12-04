Amid Putin’s India visit, Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check affected routes, Delhi Metro schedule, more

As Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in India, the Delhi traffic police have issued traffic advisory for commuters. In this case, some metro stations will remain affected. PM Modi has welcomed Putin with a warm hug.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in Delhi on Thursday evening, the police and authorities have prepared all security arrangements in the national capital along with issuing traffic advisory for today. The Delhi Traffic Police have tightened the security on all routes and have been on alert at the time of Russian President's visit. As per reports, Putin landed at Delhi’s Palam Airport around 6:30 pm on Thursday.

What is Delhi Traffic Advisory for Putin's visit:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for travelers commuting across the city. Know the routes and diversions.

During morning hours, areas like Rajghat, Shanti Van, Rajaram Kohli Marg, Ring Road, Delhi Gate, ITO, Tilak Marg, and India Gate were affected. During afternoon hours, restrictions were made near Mathura Road, Bhairo Road, India Gate, Mandi House, and ITO.

Will Delhi Metro be affected?

Some metro stations will see temporary entry and exit restrictions on December 4. In this case, the Delhi police gave a strict advisory to people about traffic advisories and alternative routes. As per the advisory, traffic might also be affected on NH-S, Dhaula Kuan, and the Delhi Cantt area, specifically between the airport and the hotel.

What is Putin’s itinerary?

After arriving in Delhi, Putin will head towards the ITC Maurya Hotel, in Chanakyapuri. Later, Putin will hold a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi is on high alert and will remain so till Friday as well, as a five layered security has been imposed for Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the senior police officers, every moment from Putin's arrival to his departure will be overseen by various security units operating jointly at once.

How strong is Putin’s security?

Putin’s security is formed with five-layers including officials from India’s NSG, Russian security personnel, AI monitoring, snipers, drones, CCTV at all areas and more. NSG and officers of Delhi Police will form part of the outer layers of security, while the Russian Presidential Security will be responsible for the inner layers. When the Russian President would be with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commandos from India's Special Protection Group, which are deployed to protect the Prime Minister, will join the inner security ring as well.