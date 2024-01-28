Twitter
Amid political drama, BJP legislative party meeting underway in Bihar

BJP leaders arriving at the party office said that discussion will be held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Edited by

Amid the ongoing political drama in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party meeting is underway at the party's office in Patna.

Union Minister and BJP MP Nityanand Rai has arrived at the state party office in Patna for the meeting. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad have also reached the meeting venue.

BJP leaders arriving at the party office said that discussion will be held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary also arrived at the party office in Patna for the meeting.

On being asked about the ongoing political turmoil in the state, BJP's Ram Narayan Mandal refrained from commenting. "I will not say anything on this," he said, adding "But the thing is that this meeting is being held on the expansion of the organisation."

"Unless an official statement comes from the party, I don't think anything like this is going to happen. People have seen Tejashwi Yadav's government. Be it the government of their parents, the people of Bihar have seen everything," said BJP leader Janak Chamar.

Another BJP leader arriving for the meeting said that guidelines are being given for the preparation of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The movement of Bihar politics is being watched by top viewers.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, BJP leader Arun Devi said that anything can happen any time in politics."Today's meeting is related to the organization. The top leadership must have known about all this; we have not been given any official information," BJP leader Kedar Prasad Gupta said.

"Wait and watch...Our central leadership is keeping an eye on the situation," another BJP leader added.

Leaders of the BJP in Bihar gathered here on Saturday also to discuss the political situation in the state which was attended by several MLAs, MPs and senior leaders.

The BJP has the largest number of 17 MPs in Bihar, where the total number of Lok Sabha members is 40. The JD(U), headed by Kumar, has 16 while another NDA ally LJP, now split up between the uncle-nephew duo of Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, has six.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator

