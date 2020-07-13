Amid political crisis, Income Tax department raids Rajasthan Congress leaders

In a surprising development, the Rajasthan political crisis took a new turn on Monday after income tax investigators conducted a raid on the premises of Congress leaders belonging to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp.

Searches were carried out in several locations, including office and residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore and one Rajiv Arora, a member of State Congress Office, news agency ANI reported.

Unaccounted cash, jewellery, property papers and lockers were seized, IANS reported.

The team also reached Bhilwara and Jhalawad and carried out searches, officials said.

Reacting to the development, party Whip Mahesh Joshi said that the BJP is "misusing agencies for its self-fulfilling goals".

The Congress Legislature Party meeting is underway after it was postponed by half hour. Over 90 MLAs have reached the Chief Minister's residence to attend the meeting.

Political developments in Rajasthan intensified after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted against the Ashok Gehlot led government.

According to sources, Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot and he is likely to be sacked from the post of Rajasthan Congress Committee's president.

(With agency inputs)