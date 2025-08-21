Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected
ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?
Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...
Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world
BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...
Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..
Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far
INDIA
MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting came after the first joint contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, downplayed the meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that maintaining communication is a tradition in the state.
Ajit Pawar reacts to meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis
Talking to reporters in Wardha, Ajit Pawar said, Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not. Maintaining communication with each other is the tradition of the state. There is no need to give a political angle to this meeting.
Why did Raj Thackeray meet Devendra Fadnavis?
Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.
The meeting came after the first joint contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat on Wednesday. The two parties' joint panel failed to win any of the 21 seats in the polls. Fadnavis had, on Wednesday, accused the two parties of politicising the credit society polls around the Thackeray brand.
There have been talks of a possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, particularly after the Thackeray cousins shared a political stage last month on the issue of Marathi identity and imposition of the Hindi language in the state.
READ | The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...