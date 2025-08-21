Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting came after the first joint contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, downplayed the meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that maintaining communication is a tradition in the state.

Ajit Pawar reacts to meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis

Talking to reporters in Wardha, Ajit Pawar said, Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not. Maintaining communication with each other is the tradition of the state. There is no need to give a political angle to this meeting.

Why did Raj Thackeray meet Devendra Fadnavis?

Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.

The meeting came after the first joint contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat on Wednesday. The two parties' joint panel failed to win any of the 21 seats in the polls. Fadnavis had, on Wednesday, accused the two parties of politicising the credit society polls around the Thackeray brand.

There have been talks of a possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, particularly after the Thackeray cousins shared a political stage last month on the issue of Marathi identity and imposition of the Hindi language in the state.

