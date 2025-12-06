Amid over 1000 flights cancellations, Indigo shares BIG update on automatic refunds, rescheduling fees: 'No questions asked...'

Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far
INDIA
Amid 1000 Indigo flight cancellations that has impacted thousands of passengers, Airline has issued an update on the automatic refunds and full waivers on cancellations and reschedule requests for travel bookings between December 5 to 15.
Indigo on X posted an image that read, 'No questions asked. In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.'
Indigo concluded the post by issuing a fresh apology, 'We are deeply sorry for the hardships caused.'
The civil aviation ministry had directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening and 'immediate regulatory action; will be taken against the airline. “The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” the ministry said in a statement.