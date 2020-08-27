Amid opposition flak, over 100 academicians write to PM Modi backing NEET-JEE exams

While the Narendra Modi-led central government is facing opposition flak over the NEET and JEE exams, a long list of academicians including professors from Delhi University, JNU, Central University of Kerala, California University among others have written to the PM supporting the conduct of the exams in the hope that students will not lose a year.

Coordinated by a group of concerned academicians, the letter said that the academic fraternity fully supports the Centre's decision.

"We the members of academic fraternity fully support the government decision to conduct JEE and NEET exams," the academicians wrote.

"The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government," the letter read.

"We hope and strongly believe that under your able leadership, the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out," it added.

The academicians said that they "wholeheartedly welcome" the government's move while citing the Supreme Court dismissing a petition for postponement of these exams saying that any further delay in conducting the tests would result in a waste of a precious year for students.

"Youth and students are the future of the nation but in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too," the said.

Prof. C.B. Sharma of IGNOU, Prof. Prakash Singh of the Delhi University, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, the VC of MGCUB in Bihar's Motihari, Prof. Jayaprasad, the Pro-VC of Central University of Kerala, Prof. Ainul Hasan of the JNU are among some of the academicians who wrote the letter to PM Modi.

JEE Mains exam 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6, while the NEET (UG) exam 2020 will be held on September 13.

Several opposition party leaders including those from the TMC, Congress and DMK have been urging the government to ensure that the exams be postponed.

(With IANS inputs)