Amid opposition, Centre planning to make process of granting citizenship online to bypass states

As several states have clearly stated that they will not implement the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Centre is considering making the process of granting citizenship under the new legislation online to bypass the opposition.

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs is thinking to do away the current procedure of routing applications for citizenship through the district magistrate and make the whole process online.

By making the process completely online, the Centre will stop the intervention of state government at all levels, sources added.

On Tuesday, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre to withdraw the citizenship law. However, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday pointed out that no state legislature, including that of Kerala, has the power to pass any law with regard to citizenship.

Prasad elaborated that there are some issues which form the Union List or List-I in the Constitution of India. These are the issues on which only the Parliament has the exclusive power to legislate, and therefore, the states have no power to legislate on these matters. "Citizenship, naturalisation, and aliens are entry 17 on the Union List. Therefore, it is only the Parliament that has the power to pass any law with regards to citizenship, not any Assembly, including Kerala," Ravi Shankar Prasad said today at a press conference in New Delhi.

Further, taking a jab at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who had led the charge in protesting against the BJP-led central government over the CAA issue, the Union Law Minister said, "The constitution has a mandate -- Parliament - List 1, State Assemblies - List 2. I would again urge the Chief Minister to kindly have better legal advice."

Along with Kerala, the chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have maintained that they will not implement CAA in their respective states.