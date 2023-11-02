Headlines

Amid onion prices rising to Rs 78 per kg, government sells at Rs 25 per kg in these locations; check details

The national government has now begun offering onions for sale in cities at a discounted price of Rs 25 per kilogram at 71 locations in several states.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

After tomatoes, it is now onions that are burning a hole in the pockets of consumers in the festive season. The prices of onions in the retail market have doubled in the past week, going from Rs 30-35 per kg to Rs 60-80 per kg during the festive season. 

Due to the hike, the Central Government must constantly endeavour to maintain a balance between supply and demand in order to regulate onion prices. In order to give people access to affordable onions during festivals, the national government has now begun offering onions for sale in cities at a discounted price of Rs 25 per kilogram. 

The national government is selling onions at a discounted price of Rs 25 per kg with the aid of buffer stock. In order to do this, onion sale stalls have been set up at more than 170 cities marketplaces and 685 centres. Two lakh tonnes of onions have been bought separately for this purpose. These locations sell inexpensive onions to customers.

Discounted onions are now being sold via mobile vans at 71 locations in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur (22), Ludhiana (12), Varanasi (10), Rohtak (6), and Srinagar (5) by the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) of India. Mobile vans are currently being used in Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, and Bangalore for the retail sale of reduced onions.

The government has acknowledged that there may be a price drop with the introduction of fresh onion crops from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh next week, but if this does not transpire, the government may implement some severe measures.

Onion prices in Delhi-NCR:
The market price of onions in Delhi exceeded Rs 78 per kg on Wednesday. In the capital, the price of onions has now more than doubled. Prices for onions in the nation's capital began to rise on October 25 when the rates were at Rs 40 per kg, and on October 29 they doubled to Rs 80 per kg.

