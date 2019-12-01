Headlines

Amid ongoing crisis, telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio hike tariffs

According to reports, the telecom sector is under a debt of Rs 7.88 lakh crore as per data released by the Parliament last month.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 11:39 PM IST

Amid the ongoing telecom crisis, key telecom operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and even Reliance Jio have announced an increase in tariffs of prepaid plans on December 1.

Airtel announced its price hike in a company statement, where it stated, "Airtel's new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits," adding that the new tariffs will be applicable starting December 3 (Tuesday). Under the new plan, customers subscribing to the 'Unlimited' category plans will face a price hike of as much as 41.14%, according to reports.

New Airtel prepaid plans:

1) Rs 148 plan: This plan was earlier priced at Rs 129. It features unlimited off-net voice call, 2 GB highspeed data and 300 SMS, valid for 28 days.

2) Rs 248 plan: It features unlimitedoff-net voice call, daily 1.5 GB highspeed data and 100 SMS, valid for 28 days.

3) Rs 298 plan: This plan was earlier priced at Rs 249. It features unlimited off-net voice call, daily 2 GB highspeed data and 100 SMS, valid for 28 days.

4) Rs 598 plan: It features unlimited off-net voice call, daily 1.5 GB highspeed data and 100 SMS, valid for 84 days.

5) Rs 698 plan: It features unlimmited off-net voice call, daily 2 GB highspeed data and 100 SMS, valid for 84 days.

Customers of Vodafone, too, will now have to pay a minimum of Rs 49 for a connection, which is a significant increase from the earlier rate of tariff. The earlier unlimited plan of Rs 199, which was popular among many, will now cost subscribers Rs 24. Similarly, the Rs 558 unlimited category plan will now cost Rs 598.

New Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans:

1) Rs 49 plan: Talktime worth Rs 38, 100 MB highspeed data. Outgoing calls at 2.5 paisa per second. Plan valid for 28 days.

2) Rs 79 plan: Talktime worth Rs 64, 200 MB highspeed data. Outgoing calls at 1 paisa per second. Plan valid for 28 days.

3) Rs 379 Unlimited plan: It features off-net voice calls worth 3,000 minutes, 6 GB highspeed data and 1000 SMS, valid for 28 days.

4) Rs 599 Unlimited plan: It features off-net voice calls worth 3,000 minutes, daily 1.5 GB highspeed data and 1000 SMS, valid for 84 days.

5) Rs 699 Unlimited plan: It features off-net voice calls worth 3,000 minutes, daily 2 GB highspeed data and 100 SMS daily, valid for 84 days.

6) Rs 1,499 Unlimited plan: It features off-net voice calls worth 12,000 minutes, 24 GB highspeed data and 3,600 SMS, valid for 365 days.

7) Rs 2,399 Unlimited plan: It features off-net voice calls worth 12,000 minutes, daily 1.5 GB highspeed data and 100 SMS daily, valid for 365 days.

Even Reliance Jio will be launching new unlimited plans, raising voice and data charges up to 40%, from December 6, according to a company statement, however stating that customers will get up to 300% more benefits. "Jio will continue to work with the Government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders," the statement added.

According to reports, the telecom sector is under a debt of Rs 7.88 lakh crore as per data released by the Parliament last month. Among these, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are said to have recorded cumulative losses standing at Rs 74,000 crore quarterly.

