Amid Omicron scare, usage of face masks declining; govt warns

The government on Friday cautioned against the decline in the use of masks in the country amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and take the vaccine dose to prevent the increase in cases of infection.

Referring to an assessment by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said the usage of masks in the country has declined to pre-second wave levels and "in a way we have again entered a danger zone".

At a press conference, Dr Paul pointed out that the use of masks is declining and said "from the point of view of protection capability, we are now operating at a low level...At a risky and unacceptable level".

"We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important," Paul emphasised. He said people must learn from the global situation.

Referring to a recent analysis by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said the WHO has highlighted that Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM) compliance is declining with increase in vaccination rate.

"We need to diligently adhere to these public health measures in order to safeguard ourselves and those around us against COVID-19, the WHO has said," he said.

He said citizens must strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent surge in cases as being seen in European countries.

The government on Friday said 25 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far and that mild symptoms have been noted in all the cases.

Clinically, Omicron is not posing a burden on the healthcare system yet, but vigil has to be maintained, it said.

Since November 25, the health minister has been conducting daily review meetings on various aspects of preparedness against COVID-19, including the new 'variant of concern', Omicron, Agarwal said.

The meetings are attended by the NITI Aayog, the principal scientific advisor to the government, the health secretary, the secretary of the department of biotechnology, the ICMR director general, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and the National Centre for Disease Control, among others.

