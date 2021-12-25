Omicron threat: THESE states have restricted New Year festivities

Amid a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant, the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have banned all Christmas and New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, India reported a total of 415 Omicron cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday (December 25) morning.

Delhi:

News agency ANI reported an order issued by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that reads, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi.". The district magistrates have also been asked to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader regions in Delhi amid Omicron fear so that necessary measures to control the spread could be taken. The order said that all district magistrates must conduct surveys of the entire area falling within their jurisdiction and identify the colonies, markets and slums which have potential of becoming a COVID-19 hotspot.

Delhi has 79 Omicron cases so far.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases in India till now with 108 cases. The state has imposed section 144 till December 31. The BMC has issued new guidelines wherein people only up to 50 per cent capacity are allowed in closed spaces and only 25 per cent in open spaces. Also, party organisers need to get permission from the authorities if the gathering is more than 200 people.

Karnataka:

With 12 new Omicron cases, Karnataka's tally rose to 31 on Friday. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the New Year celebrations at all public places will take place in a restricted manner. Restaurants will be allowed to operate on 50 per cent seating capacity and only fully vaccinated people should be allowed. No special events and DJs will be allowed. The new curbs will come into effect from December 30 and will remain till January 2.

Uttar Pradesh:

Amid Omicron scare, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has called off all kinds of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Hotels and clubs in various parts of the state have decided not to host a New Year bash this time.