Amid Omicron scare, survey shows 58% Indians plan to travel during December-March

Christmas and New Year is the perfect time to be with family and friends. During this time of the year people often take their families out for vacations. But this year things are different. Due to the onset of the new Omicron variant, there is a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases the word over.

Omicron cases have greatly risen in the last two weeks. With Omicron detected in almost 100 countries worldwide over the last 4 weeks, India now has over 350 cases of the variant. But despite the virus fear looming large it seems that Indians are in no mood to cancel their holiday plans.

A survey conducted by India's leading Community Social Media platform, LocalCircles shows 58% Indians are planning to travel between December to March with children getting almost a 15 days winter break in most parts of the country followed by another break in March. The travel and tourism industry of India was badly affected during the second wave of the COVID-19 between April and June.

This led to people cancelling their summer holiday plans. But with the unlocking process and subsequently all bans lifted on air and rail travel, LocalCircles data says 28% of citizens had made plans to travel during August and September. Similarly, October-November also saw busy airports, flights and trains with a lot of people traveling during the festive season.

What LocalCircles latest survey says

To understand what plans people are making for the next 3 months through March 2022, the survey was done.

LocalCircles survey received more than 19,500 responses from citizens residing in 320 districts of the country.

In the latest survey conducted on 19,500 respondents, 66% respondents were men while 34% were women.

45% respondents were from tier 1, 28% from tier 2, and 27% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The survey showed 58% citizens were planning to travel during December-March but only 18% made their bookings.

In response 18% of citizens said they have travel plans and have booked their tickets and place for staying.

22% have plans to travel but have not booked tickets and stay yet and will only decide close to travel date.

32% of citizens have no plans to travel during these three months and 10% are undecided or couldn't say.

This question in the survey received 9,890 responses. The travel modes of respondents includes air, rail and by road.