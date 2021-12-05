Amid Omicron scare, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai makes BIG announcement to control COVID-19 spread

With the Omicron variant entering the country, authorities are now pulling up their socks to tackle and prevent the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In view of this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a big announcement.

After two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka this week, CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that any area in the state with three or more COVID-19 cases will be declared a cluster, to prevent any further spread of the virus.

In his statement, the chief minister said, “Earlier, we had decided to identify a place as a cluster with 10 Covid-19 cases, but now we have decided to minimise it to three. People in that area will undergo tests, treatment, and vaccination.”

Karnataka CM Bommai further noted that cases are mostly being reported from educational institutes and residential apartments in Bengaluru. To control this spread, a double dose of the vaccine has been made mandatory for the parents of students who are attending physical classes.

COVID-19 tests for all the residents of and staff of students hostels have also been made mandatory. Tests have been made mandatory for those with co-morbidities, and all the officials have been instructed to take necessary measures.

CM Bommai said that the health department has been asked to submit a detailed report on the Omicron variant to the state. The state government has asked officials to get the treatment procedures of all the other nations where the new COVID-19 variant has been detected.

The CM said, “At present, we have information that the same treatment for the Delta infected patients is given for Omicron patients. Yet I have asked the officials to get the treatment protocol to give proper treatment to those who contracted the Omicron variant.”

Earlier this week, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had also dismissed the possibility of a lockdown in the state after several COVID-19 cases were detected in educational institutes and two cases of the Omicron variant were reported. He had said that as of now, no proposal to impose lockdown in the state has been made.