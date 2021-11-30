Amid Omicron fear, Karnataka CM Bommai makes BIG announcement on lockdown

The fear surrounding the new COVID-19 variant Omicron is strengthening across the globe, and Indian states are starting to make preparations and take multiple precautions. Amid these fears, the possibility of another COVID-19 lockdown still remains.

Addressing these concerns, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made an important statement regarding the possibility of another lockdown in the state, all the while urging people to maintain all the proper COVID-19 measures during this uncertain time.

CM Bommai, addressing the fears regarding the Omicron variant, said that there is no need to panic as of yet about the new COVID-19 variant, and all the people must strictly adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behavior in their daily routines.

While talking to the reporters, the Karnataka CM said, “We have instructed for strict precautions at schools and colleges, but not to close them. There is no proposal to impose a lockdown.” He further added that the government has to manage the threat at two levels when it comes to the Omicron variant.

As per PTI reports, Bommai said, “Instructions have been given to increase the number of tests per day. The Health Minister will be holding a meeting with officials and experts, the outcome of which will be shared with me, following which we may take certain decisions keeping in view the current circumstances.”

The chief minister further added, “Normal public life should continue, but COVID norms should be followed at places where people gather, also organizations of such gatherings should be responsible. We are taking utmost precautions, and wherever clusters have emerged, we will keep extra vigil there.”

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will be managing things at two levels, and added, “We are doing all that we can at our levels like scientific observation and management to control the new strain, and have taken the help of the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) for further analysis.”

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron was initially detected earlier this month in South Africa and has spread to several other places such as Botswana, Hong Kong, Canada, and the United Kingdom since then. The government of India has decided to tighten the screening of international travellers amid rising fears of the third wave of COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)