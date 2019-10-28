Amid negotiations over power-sharing, BJP and Shiv Sena meet Maharashtra Governor to 'extend Diwali greetings'

As the power tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP continues, the two parties separately met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. While Diwakar Raote from the Shiv Sena met Koshyari to "extend Diwali wishes", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP also met the governor.

Raote said it was not a political visit and he only went to meet the governor for Diwali.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/kwj6dWlNNA — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

"I come every year to visit governor whoever is in the office on Diwali. it was no discussion on political matters," Raote said after the meeting.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, did not talk to the media and left immediately after the meeting, Sources, however, said he apprised the Governor with the political situation in the state.

Met Hon Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji this morning at RajBhavan, Mumbai and wished him on occasion of #Diwali . Also apprised him on the current scenario. pic.twitter.com/Vfoai1YA5r — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 28, 2019

The two meetings came as the parties who are allies both at the Centre and in the state government are locked in a tussle over power-sharing.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But the Shiv Sena's demand of "50-50 formula" for power-sharing has delayed the government formation.

With the BJP's numbers going down this election, the Shiv Sena is negotiating for a better deal with party chief Uddhav Thackeray pressing for the "50-50 formula" for power-sharing.

The Shiv Sena seems adamant on its demand of sharing the Chief Minister's post for two and a half years, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met. The party has demanded "written assurance" from the BJP that "fifty-fifty" power-sharing deal will be respected.