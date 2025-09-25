Communal clash erupts in Gujarat during Garba over social media status, shops vandalised, vehicles torched, several injured, Watch

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...
INDIA
Amid the Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, a communal clash between two groups erupted over a 'controversial' social media status, which led to stone pelting, violence and chaos. CCTV showed the group of men vandalising his shop.
Amid the Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, a communal clash between two groups erupted over a 'controversial' social media status, which led to stone pelting, violence and chaos. The incident occured during a late-night garba celebrations in Gujarat's Bahiyal village of Dahegam, Gandhinagar district. An individual allegedly belonging to 'Hindu community' posted a status of 'I Love Mahadev', calling for a massive campaign in response to the ongoing 'I Love Muhammad' trend, which triggered Muslim community.
Many Muslim men arrived at the shop of boy who posted the status on social media, however he fled the scene. CCTV showed the group of men vandalising his shop.
As per report, several individuals sustained injuries. One shops was vandalised and forced to closed. More than eight vehicles were damaged. The videos of the incidents are going viral, where men were seen throwing stones at each other, carrying rods and causing violence, setting vehicles on fire.
Police personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation. They were also targeted and two police vehicles were damaged. Heavy deployment of police officials have been ensured in Bahiyal. Investigation have been launched to arrest people behind the violence.