Amid namaz row, security beefed up for Friday prayers in Gurugram

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'I would edit…'

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

Amid namaz row, security beefed up for Friday prayers in Gurugram

According to the administration, prayers will be held in seventy-six open places in the city, for which security arrangements have been chalked out.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 10:31 AM IST

In view of the ongoing Gurugram namaz row, the city's authorities have appointed 76 duty magistrates to supervise the Friday prayers by the Muslims.

According to the administration, prayers will be held in seventy-six open places in the city, for which security arrangements have been chalked out.

Alerts have been announced throughout the city and the police of the districts of Assam have also been asked to be observant.

In the wake of Gurugram locals objecting to Muslims conducting their prayer rites in the open, the Gurugram Police Commissioner and District Collector, on May 8, met with the members of the community to discuss the issue.

In an earlier meeting conducted between top executives of the Police, the District Administration and the members of the Hindu and Muslim community, a decision to form a 15-member committee, comprising of both Hindu and Muslim members was arrived upon, with the committee set to make decisions on key issues of religious interests, such as the one in question now.

The Haryana Waqf board had on May 7, alleged encroachments on 19 mosques in Gurugram that were lying unused or were illegally occupied, which was forcing Muslims to pray in the open.

The Board demanded intervention from state authorities and the vacating of all illegally occupied places so that it could be used for offering prayers on Friday. The outfit also urged to provide police protection to those offering prayers at these places.

On April 20, six people were arrested for disturbing namaz in Gurugram as Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has called for a ban on namaz in open spaces.

