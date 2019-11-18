Amid Maharashtra turmoil, BMC relief for Shiv Sena

Amid a stalemate in Maharashtra, and a break-up between allies of 35 years - BJP and Shiv Sena - the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is set to retain control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) even though it does not have a majority in the civic body.

The term of incumbent Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and deputy mayor Hemangi Worlikar ends on December 7 as the term of the post is 2.5 years.

Shiv Sena's mayoral candidate Kishori Pednekar and deputy mayoral candidate Suhas Wadkar filed nominations for the November 22 election on Monday, the last day of filing papers. They will be elected uncontested as the BJP dropped out of the race, saying it does not have the numbers to contest the polls and did not want to forge an alliance with any other party.

BJP leader and former Mumbai chief of the party, Ashish Shelar, expressed confidence that the BJP will have enough numbers to get its mayor elected in 2022.

This also signalled the beginning of newly-minted NCP-Congress-Sena chemistry as the Congress has also not fielded a candidate for the mayoral polls. The party had nominated a candidate in the 2017 election although it did not have a number even then.

In the 2017 BMC elections, the Shiv Sena won 84 seats but now has 94 corporators as seven of MNS and three independents later joined the party.

The BJP won 82 seats in the bitterly fought BMC polls in February 2017, just two less than Shiv Sena as both contested the election separately despite sharing power both at the Centre and in Maharastra, but both were well short of the magic figure of 114 needed to control the civic body.

The Congress was relegated to the third position with 31 seats, whereas the NCP and the Raj Thackeray's MNS were reduced to 9 and 7 seats, respectively.

Among the smaller parties, AIMIM won three seats on debut in the BMC elections, Samajwadi Party six, Akhil Bhartiya Sena one and Independents four.

Shiv Sena got its candidates elected to the posts of both the mayor and deputy mayor as the BJP supported it in the BMC after the elections.

The BJP did not seek any post in lieu of its support to Sena. It, instead claimed that it chose to be the 'guardian of transparency' in the BMC and that it would keep a watch on all the decisions taken by the Sena-led civic administration.