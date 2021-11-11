Amid looming fear of COVID-19 third wave, Bharat Biotech CMD makes BIG statement over booster dose

Dr Krishna Ella stated that the nasal vaccine is more effective in preventing infection in the lungs as compared to the injected vaccine

Amid rising of COVID-19 third wave, Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharma company has stated the ideal amount of time required to receive the booster shot of coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, Bharat Biotech founder and Managing Director, Dr Krishna Ella said that an ideal time to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would be six months after receiving the second dose.

He further added that the government will make the final decision after reviewing the situation as India is facing a threat of COVID-19 third wave.

Bharat Biotech is also developing a nasal vaccine after its success with Covaxin. The nasal vaccine is already done with its Phase -2 trial and further data is being analysed. Ella said, "We should expect it in 3-4 months." He added that the government was also in talks about using the Cowin platform to perform clinical trials of the vaccine.

Ella also stressed the fact that the nasal vaccine can be taken instead of the second dose of Covaxin. He said that the nasal vaccine was more effective in preventing infection in the lungs as compared to the injected vaccine.

On asked about kids' vaccines, Ella said that Bharat Biotech was the only company in the world to have done clinical trials on children between the ages 2 and 18.