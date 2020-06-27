Amid lockdown in Chennai, Ecstasy pills from Europe worth Rs 23 lakh seized in 10 days

Over the last 10 days, three different parcels containing highly-potent drugs have been seized by Customs at the Foreign Post Office in Chennai. A good share of these drugs has been seized from the time when the 12-day lockdown(from June 19 to 30) began in the city.

In the latest incident, a suspicious parcel that arrived at the Foreign post office from Wolverhampton, near Birmingham in the UK was seized. The parcel had an incomplete consignee name and was addressed to a person in Chennai’s adjoining Tiruvallur district.

On examination, the parcel was found to contain blue colour pills. The pills tested positive for MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), a narcotic substance. A total of 270 pills suspected to be MDMA, valued at Rs. 8 lakh were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. These pills, known as “Blue Punisher”, bear a skull mark and are in high demand in the UK, owing to their high MDMA content.

A search was conducted at the recipient's address in Tiruvallur and a person was found residing there who has been detained to ascertain his possible role in the smuggling of the drugs.

Reports from the UK state that the Blue Punisher variant of ecstasy pills are three times stronger than other ecstasy pills and has even led to deaths in many cases.

“This is the first time that ecstasy pills have been seized from UK. Birmingham and Wolverhampton have recently been in news for major drug bust by Scotland Yard. Usually, such party drug pills come in from Europe due to their high quality and these are popular among the youth” Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner, Customs told WION.

It is notable that in May, two Indian origin men were sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison for what Scotland Yard calls one of the biggest drug busts in the UK. The two arrested individuals were from Birmingham and Oldbury in West Midlands.

MDMA is commonly known as Ecstasy, a party drug that alters mood and perception and is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens which produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure. But “Blue Punisher” pills are extremely potent as they contain a very high dosage of MDMA that is anywhere between 250-300mg. Even a dosage above 120 mg is considered to be high and can be fatal.

Over the last few days, two parcels with ecstasy pills worth Rs.12 lakh and Rs.3 lakh respectively were seized. Two persons from other states were also arrested in connection with this. In March as well, Air Customs had seized ecstasy pills worth Rs. 30 lakh at Foreign Post Office, Chennai and arrested a Mysore based person.