Amid lockdown, here's how shopkeepers are teaching social distancing to customers

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide shutdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, everything except for essential services will remain closed in the tough times that lie ahead.

However the call for a nationwide shutdown at 8 pm yesterday, created panic among people, as they thronged the grocery shops to stock up on groceries. Therefore, in order to promote social distancing, grocery shops have chalked out spots so that customers are at a 6 feet distance from each other.

This is a ration shop in Jaipur which is trying to promote social distancing. As you can see the customers are standing in the designated spots to take their required rations.

Meanwhile, grocery shops in Ahmedabad are also promoting social distancing. "Ahmedabad is understanding SOCIAL DISTANCING fast. We will succeed in our fight against #Coronavirus if we keep following instructions, undertake innovations & show discipline," a Twitter user posted.

#Ahmedabad is understanding SOCIAL DISTANCING fast We will succeed in our fight against #Coronavirus if we keep following instructions, undertake innovations & show discipline #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/RTtFuBOCnm — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) March 25, 2020

In Lucknow, people in the city practiced social-distancing at vegetable and fruit shops and pharmacies.

Lucknow: People in the city practice #socialdistancing at vegetable/fruit shops and pharmacies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation yesterday had appealed to people to maintain social distancing to combat #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/8fC2EvNcG3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2020

After his address to the nation, Modi asked citizens not to panic as essential commodities, medicines, etc. would be available. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation yesterday had appealed to people to maintain social distancing to combat the virus.

"THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines, etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.," Modi tweeted.

"By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available," he added.

His speech came as the number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 500. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said out of total 562 cases, 40 have recovered and discharged while 10 died during treatment.

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to enforce the measures strictly as 32 states and union territories announced complete lockdown till March 31 to deal with the pandemic.