Amid liquor excise policy investigation, CBI set to target AAP government’s DTC bus deal in Delhi

DTC buses in Delhi (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi seems to find itself in more trouble amid the investigations regarding the liquor excise policy in the capital, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) having another deal in Delhi in its crosshairs.

In the midst of the investigations regarding the liquor excise policy in Delhi, the CBI is also planning to launch an investigation against the DTC bus deal in the national capital which was initiated by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

According to CBI officials, the central agency is also probing the deal done by the AAP government in Delhi to purchase and maintain the low-floor buses by DTC. As per media reports, a preliminary inquiry has already been launched in the case.

As per sources, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter in 2021 suggesting a probe into the deal done between the AAP government and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to increase the flow of public transport in the capital.

The DTC had entered into a deal to increase the public transport in Delhi, which revolved around the purchase and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses under a committee formed by the then Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

As per officials, the purchase and maintenance deal of the DTC buses had several lapses and issues, which prompted the CBI to open another investigation against the AAP government in Delhi, raining more heat on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This comes just as Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is one of the senior-most AAP members, was investigated by the CBI, with his premises raided, in relation to the excise policy in Delhi. Sisodia was mentioned as the prime accused in the FIR lodged by the CBI,

Meanwhile, Sisodia has refuted all allegations against him and has alleged that the central government is targeting AAP due to its rise to prominence. The Delhi Deputy CM has also claimed that he will be arrested within a few days.

