FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Amid Ketan Agarwal murder case probe, Lohagad Fort sees 50% surge in number of visitors

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Lohagad Fort sees 50% rise in visitors

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 2 Lawyers, Siya Goyal & The ₹10-Crore Defamation Suit

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 2 Lawyers, Siya Goyal & The ₹10-Crore Defamation Suit

Chauhaan in major trouble, Rajput group Kshatriya Parishad condemns Ajay Devgn film for this reason

Chauhaan in major trouble, Kshatriya Parishad condemns Ajay Devgn film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Amid Ketan Agarwal murder case probe, Lohagad Fort sees 50% surge in number of visitors

Ketan Agarwal, a wealthy real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Amid Ketan Agarwal murder case probe, Lohagad Fort sees 50% surge in number of visitors
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid an investigation into the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, the Lohagad Fort, where he was allegedly killed, has seen a significant rise in the number of visitors. Officials say that footfall at the iconic fort, located about 50 kilometers from Pune in Maharashtra, has increased by more than 50 percent since the news of the murder came out. Ketan Agarwal, a wealthy real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

According to a report by NDTV, an official said: "While approximately 1,000 tourists used to visit on holidays before, the figure has now risen to 1,500. The number of visitors on weekdays, which used to be around 400, has now crossed the 600 mark." Several visitors that NDTV spoke with said they had gone there to see the spot from where Ketan was allegedly pushed to into a gorge. "As soon as I went up, the first thought in my mind was to see the exact spot from where Ketan was pushed by Siya. Many people who are going up right now are looking for that very spot. That is what everyone is discussing," Pratik Bansode, a visitor, told the news channel.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but initial investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. On Sunday, cops took Siya to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene and also used a dummy as part of the exercise. It was earlier reported that Siya and Chetan had also rehearsed the crime days before the murder. On Monday, a court in Pune extended the police custody of Siya and Chetan until July 3. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Ketan Agarwal murder case probe, Lohagad Fort sees 50% surge in number of visitors
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Lohagad Fort sees 50% rise in visitors
Viral Video: South Korea coach's sneaky airport escape plan ends in epic failure after World Cup exit
Viral Video: South Korea coach's sneaky airport escape plan ends in epic failure
Chauhaan in major trouble, Rajput group Kshatriya Parishad condemns Ajay Devgn film for this reason
Chauhaan in major trouble, Kshatriya Parishad condemns Ajay Devgn film
Will Pakistan lose PoK? Protestors claim region 'not part' of country, warns of engagement with India
Will Pakistan lose PoK? Protestors claim region 'not part' of country
Amid E20 fuel concerns, govt says it is an experiment: 'Results expected next year'
Amid E20 fuel fears, govt says it's an experiment: 'Results next year'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement