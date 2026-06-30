Amid Ketan Agarwal murder case probe, Lohagad Fort sees 50% surge in number of visitors

Ketan Agarwal, a wealthy real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

Amid an investigation into the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case, the Lohagad Fort, where he was allegedly killed, has seen a significant rise in the number of visitors. Officials say that footfall at the iconic fort, located about 50 kilometers from Pune in Maharashtra, has increased by more than 50 percent since the news of the murder came out. Ketan Agarwal, a wealthy real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

According to a report by NDTV, an official said: "While approximately 1,000 tourists used to visit on holidays before, the figure has now risen to 1,500. The number of visitors on weekdays, which used to be around 400, has now crossed the 600 mark." Several visitors that NDTV spoke with said they had gone there to see the spot from where Ketan was allegedly pushed to into a gorge. "As soon as I went up, the first thought in my mind was to see the exact spot from where Ketan was pushed by Siya. Many people who are going up right now are looking for that very spot. That is what everyone is discussing," Pratik Bansode, a visitor, told the news channel.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but initial investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. On Sunday, cops took Siya to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene and also used a dummy as part of the exercise. It was earlier reported that Siya and Chetan had also rehearsed the crime days before the murder. On Monday, a court in Pune extended the police custody of Siya and Chetan until July 3. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year.