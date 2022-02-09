Amid Karnataka hijab row, Madhya Pradesh government says ‘no proposal to ban hijab’

The current uniform code debate in Karnataka has turned into a hijab row over the past few days, sparking a lot of political reactions from the opposition as well as the ruling party. Amid this, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued a clarification regarding the same.

The Madhya Pradesh government, in the midst of the current Karnataka hijab row, has clarified that it has no plans to ban hijab in educational institutes in the state. This comes after an MP cabinet minister extended support to the hijab ban in Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar supported the hijab ban in Karnataka educational institutes and proposed a uniform code in schools, later clarifying that his remarks had been wrongly misinterpreted, as per PTI reports.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while talking in this regard, said, “There is no controversy over (the wearing of) 'hijab' in Madhya Pradesh. No proposal is under consideration of the state government regarding the hijab ban. So, there should be no confusion in this regard.”

In the midst of the Karnataka hijab controversy, the MP education minister had said that since the hijab is not a part of the school uniform, “it should be banned.” Further, he had said that the school education department is planning to implement a dress code in schools soon.

Inder Singh Parmar had said that this uniform code will ensure that a "sense of equality and discipline prevails among all students". "This will be implemented from the next (academic) session," Parmar had been quoted as saying.

After this statement, Parmar said, “Some people wrongly interpreted my remarks and presented it with a wrong reference. I am refuting it. We are not going to implement a new uniform code. There is no work underway in this direction. Present arrangement in schools regarding the uniform will continue.”

The hijab row in Karnataka is in reference to the current outrage regarding the uniform code implemented in colleges across the state, banning headscarves in the premises after Hindu students had protested Muslim girls attending classes with a hijab.

(With PTI inputs)