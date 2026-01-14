FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Amid Iran tensions, India issues advisory for citizens in Israel: 'Avoid all non-essential travel'

The official advisory comes as protests continue to escalate across Iran, with reports of clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in the killing of thousands of people, according to news reports. Here are more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 12:33 AM IST

Amid Iran tensions, India issues advisory for citizens in Israel: 'Avoid all non-essential travel'
India has also started preparations for evacuating its citizens from Iran.
The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities. The mission also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel. In a post on X, the Indian embassy said: "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel."

The Indian embassy further said that in case of any emergency, Indian citizens may contact the 24x7 helpline at: +972-54-7520711, +972-54-3278392, and cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The official advisory comes as protests continue to escalate across Iran, with reports of clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in the killing of thousands of people, according to news reports.

India has also started preparations for evacuating its citizens from Iran, with the first flight scheduled to fly from Tehran to New Delhi on Friday. On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had received a phone call from the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The two leaders had discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran. "Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," Jaishankar had said in a post on X. Earlier, the MEA had issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, and asked those already in Iran to leave immediately using commercial flights. "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA had said in a release.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

