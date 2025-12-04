INDIA

Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in letter to employees

Amid IndiGo flight cancellation and delays for the past few days, IndiGo CEO, Pieter Elbers, wrote a letter a letter to employees expressing grief over the current situation. He said, "Couldn't live up to promise to customers." Passengers have been facing chaos at airports across the country.

