Amid IndiGo flight cancellation, know how to get refund, rebook tickets, airline make these arrangements, check details

Amid the ongoing chaos at airports across the country, in its apology to passengers, the airlines claimed refund of the tickets for travel between December 5-15 on all cancellation requests. It has also said that it will take care of the stay and food requirements.

IndiGo passengers have been at the center of the chaos complaining about no clarification on flight status among various others. India's largest airline, IndiGo has cancelled over 500 domestic and even international flights across major airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru affecting travel plans of thousands of passengers. As their complaints and inconvenience grow, what concerns them the most is will they get their ticket refund. If yes, then will it be full? According to the NDTV,

Here is how to get a full refund for IndiGo flight cancellation/delay:

1. Visit IndiGo's official website and look for “Support.”

2. Select “Plan B”, to initiate the process of refund or change/cancel a refund

3. Enter your PNR/Booking reference number and Email ID/Last name.

4. Select the options: Change flight or Cancel flight, where changes like time and/or date of flight or cancel/process refund.

Will passengers get full refund?

As the flight disruptions have been ongoing, IndiGo has said, in an official statement, that it will offer a full waiver to passengers on all cancellations and rescheduling requests for travel between December 5 and 15, 2025.

In a statement shared on X, the airline said, “We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you.” Admitting the crisis would not get resolved overnight, IndiGo said it would “do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.” In its apology, IndiGo claimed a “full refund” for travel between Dec 5-15 on all cancellations.

What do passengers say about full refunds?

Many passengers have posted screenshots of their refund receipt mentioning the terms of refund to show that IndiGo promised no deductions, but they were still made. The passengers have now demanded full refund immediately.

One of the distressed passengers, GreyLabs AI CEO Aman Goel, asked in a post on X where on one hand IndiGo claimed a 100 per cent refund but it deducted Rs 8,718 from his airfare. He asked, “Care to explain the deduction?”, and tagged the official IndiGo handle and posted a copy of IndiGo's apology to passengers.

Passengers have been experiencing major chaos at airports across the country without much food, water and even clear information from the airlines. Many have been facing problems in getting required facilities.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a passenger advisory, assuring that Indigo flight operations are now "steadily resuming" after the airline fiasco that saw over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday.