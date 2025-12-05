Amid IndiGo disruption, revisiting 9 airlines that once dominated skies but collapsed

IndiGo's recent struggles have sparked concerns about the airline's future, with many recalling the downfall of other Indian carriers. The airlines' current turbulence has reminded many of India's aviation industry's pattern over the past 25 years. Time and again, airlines have dominated during their glory years and eventually lost once they collapse. Here are nine airlines that have ceased operations, failed to adapt to changing market conditions and disappeared entirely.

Air Deccan: The airline revolutionised Indian air travel in 2003 by introducing affordable flights, making it possible for common people to fly at train fare prices. Captain G.R. Gopinath's innovative approach connected smaller cities using ATR 42 and 72 aircraft, democratizing air travel. However, the rapid growth led to financial struggles, impacting sustainability. Kingfisher Airlines acquired Air Deccan in 2008, renaming it Simplifly Deccan and later Kingfisher Red, which ultimately collapsed too.

Air Sahara: Air Sahara, founded in 1991, expanded across northern India and to international destinations, operating Boeing 737s and Airbus A320S. In April 2007, Jet Airways acquired it for Rs 1450 crore, rebranding it as JetLite. Both JetLite and Jet Airways collapsed together in April 2019, ending the Air Sahara legacy.



Paramount Airways: Paramount Airways, launched in 2005, offered premium seats at competitive prices. It targeted southern business travellers, with Embraer E170/190 aircraft and an all-business-class pitch. Later, the legal disputes and financial mismanagement resulted in a licence suspension in 2010.



AIX Connect: Formerly AirAsia India, AIX Connect has been merged with Air India Express under the Tata Group's restructuring. As of 2024, AIX Connect's operations and aircraft are now part of Air India Express, marking the end of the AIX Connect brand.

Vistara: The airline, launched in 2015 as a Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines partnership, was one of the very few full-service airlines to gain steady loyalty and grow. It didn't get shut down, but it ceased to exist in November 2024 when it merged into Air India after Tata's aviation consolidation.

GoFirst: Formerly known as GoAir, the airline has witnessed ups and downs since 2005, and eventually collapsed in 2023. The severe engine supply issues from Pratt & Whitney left over half its fleet grounded, causing mounting liabilities that crossed Rs 6521 crore. As a result, NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) ordered liquidation in 2025, marking its end.



Kingfisher Airlines: Launched in 2005 by Vijay Mallya, the airline was synonymous with luxury and glamour, offering top-notch service, gourmet meals, and lounges. However, financial troubles, high fuel prices, overspending, and poor fleet planning led to a severe financial crisis, with salaries going unpaid, planes grounded, and debts exceeding Rs 7,000 crore. The airline's licence was suspended in October 2012, marking the end of an era.



TruJet: Launched in 2015, the airline focused on regional connectivity, tapping into Tier-2 and Tier-3 travel demand with ATR aircraft. However, pandemic-era losses and financial strain forced it to shut down in February 2022.

Jet Airways: India's premier private airline, was founded in 1993 and acquired Air Sahara in 2007. However, the rise of low-cost rivals and mounting debt led to its downfall, with all flights halted in April 2019. Despite several revival bids, the airline's fate was sealed, and in November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered its liquidation.