Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session

The annual high-level session will open on September 9, with the debate scheduled from September 23 to 29. Previously slated to speak on September 26, PM Modi’s slot has been taken over by India’s EAM, Dr S Jaishankar, who will address the session on September 27.

Later this month, at the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not participate in the General Debate. According to a revised list of speakers released on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will instead deliver India's speech on September 27.

Modi was supposed to speak on September 26, the same day that the leaders of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Israel are expected to address the Assembly, according to a previous list that was made public in July. As a result of the move, Modi will not be joining leaders he has often met on global stages on the UNGA stage this year.

Brazil will speak first at the General Debate, which will take place from September 23 to 29. The United States will then follow. On September 23, US President Donald Trump will speak to world leaders for the first time since he returned to the White House for a second term.

Trump's address, which comes days after he openly criticized India's oil purchases from Russia, is anticipated to be widely followed in New Delhi. Though he later explained that he was just "very disappointed" with India's continued purchases of Russian oil, the US President earlier this week said that Washington had "lost India and Russia to China." He claimed that as a result, his government had placed a 50% tariff on India.

Trump emphasised his personal relationship with Modi in spite of the criticism, referring to him as a "great Prime Minister" and emphasizing that the two leaders would "always be friends." "The United States and India have a very special relationship," he continued. There is no need for concern. We simply occasionally experience these moments.