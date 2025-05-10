Amid India-Pakistan War, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dials S Jaishankar, asks India, Pakistan to...

Amid India-Pakistan War, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dials S Jaishankar, asks India, Pakistan to de-escalate.



Speaking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that both India and Pakistan need to "identify methods to de-escalate". In response, Jaishankar said India's approach has been measured and responsible.

"Had a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so," Jaishankar said in an online post this morning.