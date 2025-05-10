The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has shared district-wise contact numbers for these control rooms, enabling residents and stakeholders to reach out for help, report incidents, or seek information.

In response to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety and facilitate communication. To address potential concerns and emergencies, 24x7 Control Rooms have been established in each district of the Jammu Division. These control rooms serve as a vital link between the administration and the public, providing assistance, support, and crucial information during critical situations.

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has shared district-wise contact numbers for these control rooms, enabling residents and stakeholders to reach out for help, report incidents, or seek information. This initiative aims to enhance public safety, streamline communication, and demonstrate the administration's commitment to addressing the needs of the people during challenging times, particularly following the Indian Armed Forces 'Operation Sindoor'.



District-wise contact numbers of 24x7 Control Rooms set up in the districts of Jammu Division: Divisional Commissioner Jammu





The administration has urged the public to utilise these control room numbers for emergency support and to avoid misinformation during this sensitive period.

District Administration Control Room Contact Numbers (24×7)

1 Jammu 0191-2571912, 0191-2571616 Civil Defence 0191-2549100, 2544920

2 Samba 01923-241004, 01923-246915

3 Poonch 01965-220258, 9086253188

4 Rajouri 01962-260207, 01962-260033



5 Udhampur 01992-270212, 01992-276915



6 Reasi 01991245587, 01991-245757

7 Ramban 01998-29550, 01998-266790



8 Doda 01996-233530, 234413, 7298923100



9 Kishtwar 1995-259555, 9482217492



11 Srinagar Landline Nos: 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552, 0194-2457543 Mobile No/Whatsapp Nos: 910998355, 9103998356, 9103998357, 9103998358

12 Budgam 0195-1255042, 8082567612



13 Pulwama 0193-3242442, 0193-3240354



14 Anantnag 0193-2222337, 7780885759, 9697982527



15 Shopian 0193-3293147, 9419025891



16 Kulgam 0193-1925900, 9103424365



17 Kupwara 0195-5253522, 9419268121



18 Ganderbal 0194-2416260, 0194-2416261, 8493868773



19 Bandipora 7006526985, 7006630771, 7006328689, 7006378557



20 Baramulla 01952234343, 7006493646, 7006504312







A 24/7 Joint Control Room has been set up at the District Emergency Operation Centre in Srinagar to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor developments, and address public grievances.

Citizens can contact the control room using the following numbers:



Landline: 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552, 0194-2457543 -



WhatsApp: 9103998355, 9103998356, 9103998357, 9103998358



Similar control rooms have also been established in other districts, including Baramulla, to ensure effective monitoring and response.