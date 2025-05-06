According to the ministry, the drills will take place in 244 civil defence districts across the country. These areas have already been categorised for civil defence activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states and union territories to conduct mock drills on May 7 to test how well prepared they are for new and complex security threats. This move comes just days after tensions with Pakistan rose due to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the ministry, the drills will take place in 244 civil defence districts across the country. These areas have already been categorised for civil defence activities.

The drills aim to check how prepared the systems are for possible hostile attacks. As part of the exercise, air-raid warning sirens will be tested, and civilians will be trained in basic safety measures to protect themselves in emergencies.

The drills will also include crash-blackout procedures, early camouflaging of key plants and installations, and the practice of evacuation plans. Control rooms and shadow control rooms will also be tested to ensure they are ready for real emergencies.

Hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be checked as well, making sure communication systems function properly during any attack.

“In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats have emerged. It is important to keep civil defence systems ready at all times,” the Home Ministry said in a letter issued by the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards.

The ministry also mentioned that these mock drills will go down to the village level. The main goal is to assess and improve the civil defence readiness of every state and union territory in the country.

Officials say the large-scale exercise will help people and authorities better prepare for emergencies and ensure quicker, more effective responses in times of need.