In a major boost for its capabilities amid tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army has received new supplies of the Russian-origin Igla-S missiles. The Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) are an important part of the air defence protection of the Indian Army, and the new supplies of the Igla-S missiles have been received as part of a contract inked under the emergency procurement powers given by the Centre to the forces.

The new supplies of the Igla-S air defence missiles have been received by the Indian Army a couple of weeks ago and are being provided to the forward formations for taking care of the threat from enemy fighter aircraft, choppers and drones on the borders, defence sources told ANI.

The contract worth around Rs 260 crore is expected to boost the strength of the air defence troops in the forward areas especially on the western sector, they said.

The Indian Air Force has opted for a similar contract for the air defence missiles which are Infra Red sensor based VSHORADS.

The Indian forces have been boosting their inventories through emergency and fast-track procurements over the last few years, where a major focus has been on the spares and other equipment to keep the fleets running through high tempo operations.

Along with the fresh deliveries of the Igla-S missiles, Indian Army has also issued tender for buying 48 more launchers and around 90 missiles of the VSHORADS (IR) under fast track procedures.

The forces are also looking at acquiring new versions of the laser beam-riding VSHORADS soon.

The Igla-S is the advanced version of the Igla missiles, which have been in use since the 1990s.

The existing inventory of older version missiles has also been refurbished by an Indian firm in the country itself.

The Indian Army requires a large number of missiles as well as enhanced drone detection and destruction capabilities, given the threat from all types of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Pakistan Army on the western front.

The Army has deployed the Mark 1 of the indigenous Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System which can detect, jam, spoof and kill drones from a distance of over 8 kilometers.

The systems are also fitted with lasers which can burn and bring down drones. The Army Air Defence units had recently brought down a Pakistan Army drone using the same systems opposite the 16 Corps area in the Jammu region.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has also developed a longer range and high powered direct energy weapon which can take down large size drones, cruise missiles and aircraft in times of conflicts.

The Army also has to get the low-level transportable radars for a quicker detection and destruction of enemy drones and aircraft operating a lower levels.

