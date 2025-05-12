After India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire understanding on May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri faced intense online abuse, doxxing, and personal attacks, with some users even targeting his daughter, Didon Misri. Despite efforts by some to defend him and promote respectful dialogue, the harassment escalated, forcing Misri to lock his social media account.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire along their disputed border, effective immediately. This development comes after a tense period of heightened military actions, including four days of intense cross-border drone and missile attacks that brought the region to the brink of a major conflict. Following the announcement of the ceasefire development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who has been leading India's press briefings alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh since Operation Sindoor was launched, provided further details. He stated that the Directors General of Military Operations from India and Pakistan had a call on Saturday afternoon, and the next round of talks is scheduled for Monday at noon.

Why is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri being trolled?

However, some individuals, who had been advocating for a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, were disappointed over the ceasefire agreement and directed their anger at him. The online abuse intensified when his daughter Didon Misri, a lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills in London, became a target. She was falsely accused of providing legal aid to Rohingya refugees, sparking further vitriol against her and her father.



Users harass Vikram Misri's daughter

The online harassment escalated with users digging up Didon Misri's old social media posts, sharing personal contact details of Vikram Misri's family, and posting derogatory comments about his daughter. In response to the abuse, Misri locked his X account on Sunday, restricting access to his posts and comments. The trolling has sparked widespread condemnation from civil society, politicians, and former diplomats, with many criticising the vicious attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.