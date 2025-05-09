Amid this India Pakistan conflict, banks, schools, hospitals and many establishments have been on alert and have equipped security measures. Delhi AIIMS and Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre have cancelled the leaves of all officers/officials.

As India Pakistan tension looms, India is on high alert and many places have blackouts and sounding of sirens continued. A day after Pakistan’s military escalation, it once again violated ceasefire along LoC as explosions and gunshots were heard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector. Amid this India Pakistan conflict, banks, schools, hospitals and many establishments have been on alert and have equipped security measures. Delhi AIIMS and Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre have cancelled the leaves of all officers/officials.

The authorities of both these hospitals of Delhi have issued a circular directing all officials to cancel the leaves of all doctors and other officials. According to the circular, dated 9th May, 2025 issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, “the decision has been taken in view of the impending situation and preparedness for emergency response system, it has been decided that no leave of any kind including station leave will be granted to any Officers/Officials regular or outsource except on medical grounds, till further orders.

According to the notice, all kinds of leaves have been cancelled, those already taken or to be taken. “Further, the leave already sanctioned, if any, stands cancelled and the Officers/Officials who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately. All the controlling Officers are hereby advised to issue necessary instructions/directions to the Officers/Officials under their control about the above instructions to ensure strict compliance,” the notice reads.

The approval for the same has been given by the Chief of JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS.

For the context, such measures by hospitals have been taken as India Pakistan conflict is ongoing with rising tensions after Pakistan constantly violating ceasefire along LoC. On Friday evening Pakistan violated ceasefire, and explosions were heard in Uri, Samba, Pathankot and other areas as it used its heavy artillery and other ammunition. Drones were also sighted.