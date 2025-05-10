In the wake of growing tension, the Deputy Commissioner of UT Chandigarh had asked the youth, above 18 years of age, to appear for civil defence enrolment.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan Islamabad reportedly launched drone and missile strikes targeting Chandigarh and other Indian states. However, these threats were successfully neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. In the wake of growing tension, the Deputy Commissioner of UT Chandigarh had asked the youth, above 18 years of age, to appear for civil defence enrolment.

Taking to X, Chandigarh admin wrote, “APPEAL TO THE YOUTH* *Serve the Nation. Be Prepared.* Chandigarh Administration invites young citizens who are above 18 years age, to join as *Civil Defence Volunteers* and support emergency preparedness.”



In an extraordinary display of unity and nationalism, thousands of people showed up at the Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh to become Civil Defence volunteers so that they can help foster a culture of readiness and resilience. The atmosphere quickly turned electric as chants of "Pakistan Murdabad" echoed through the gathering crowds, reflecting public sentiment and readiness to serve in times of national need.

Muskan, a Chandigarh local, said, "We are here to support the Army. They are doing so much for us, and we also want to do something for our Army." Speaking to ANI, another resident, Karan Chopra, said, "I am ready to give my life for India. We have filed the form; we are ready to do whatever is expected from us..."Long lines were seen across the city after the announcement, with hundreds waiting to register as volunteers to help with civil assistance.

Parambir Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, said, "We are here to provide our services to our nation. We have filled the form (for volunteer service)."Another local, Sanjana Arora, emphasised that they all want to help the Indian Army and respond to Pakistan's "continued provocations."

"We were called here by the administration, and it's incredible to see such a massive turnout of young people. So many youths have gathered today to express their support for India and our armed forces. The energy here is remarkable, even those who usually don't wake up early have shown up in huge numbers. Everyone is eager to know when they can enter because we all want to stand with our soldiers, who are bravely responding to Pakistan's continued provocations," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian strikes hit at least four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.



