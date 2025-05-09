The AAI's decision to issue NOTAMs was likely made to ensure safety and security in light of the current situation. The affected airports will remain closed until further notice, with operations expected to resume after May 10, 2025, subject to a review of the situation.

In the wake of India-Pakistan escalating tension, the Indian Government has temporarily closed over 25 airports across the northern, western, and central regions as a precautionary measure. According to reports, this closure is in effect until May 10, 2025. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), which led to the suspension of operations at 27 airports. These airports include major hubs such as Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Jodhpur.

This temporary shutdown resulted in the cancellation of approximately 430 flights, accounting for around 3% of India's scheduled flights. Following is the list of airports that are affected:

1. Amritsar (ATQ)

2. Bathinda

3. Bikaner

4. Bhuj

5. Bhuntar

6. Chandigarh (IXC)

7. Dharamshala (Gaggal)

8. Gwalior

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer (JSA)

12. Jammu (IXJ)

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur (JDH)

15. Kandla

16. Keshod

17. Kishangarh

18. Leh (IXL)

19. Ludhiana

20. Mundra

21. Pathankot (IXP)

22. Patiala

23. Porbandar

24. Rajkot

25. Shimla

26. Srinagar (SXR)

27. Thoise (THW)

The AAI's decision to issue NOTAMs was likely made to ensure safety and security in light of the current situation. The affected airports will remain closed until further notice, with operations expected to resume after May 10, 2025, subject to a review of the situation.

Meanwhile, major airlines like Indigo and Air India among others have issued travel advisories informing passengers about how customers request a refund if flights are cancelled. IndiGo is waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Srinagar, valid for travel until May 22, 2025, if the ticket was booked on or before April 22, 2025. On the other hand, Air India is offering defense personnel with tickets under defense fare a full refund on cancellations and a one-time free date change for flights with travel dates up to May 31, 2025, on both Air India and Air India Express flights.