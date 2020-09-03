Amid India-China tensions, Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to attend SCO Meet

At a time when two member nations India and China are in confrontation at borders, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers' meet is all set to take off in the Russian capital Moscow on Friday. India and China are two important members of SCO. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Russia to attend the meet.

The Defence Ministers of all eight SCO member nations are expected to deliberate on regional security challenges like terrorism and extremism and ways to deal with them collectively in Moscow. Rajnath Singh is visiting Moscow at the invitation of Russian Defence Minister General Shergei Shoigu. During his three day visit, he will also take part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Defence Minister said in a tweet that he will be meeting his Russian counterpart General Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest. He said, India and Russia are privileged Strategic Partners and he is looking forward to furthering this partnership during the visit.

This is Rajnath Singh's second visit to Moscow since June. He had represented India at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on the 24th of June that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Russia has also invited External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting on the 10th of this month.