Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, spiritual speaker and youth icon Jaya Kishori recently took to Instagram to share an emotional poem that stuck a chord, remind us of the supreme power.

Jaya Kishori described how a simple moments of calm around Shri Krishna's image brought her comfort during these tough times. Her hopeful words gave strength and courage to many to deal with times like these.

The spiritual leader penned an emotional post, 'Lately, nights have been tough full of worry, restlessness, and unanswered thoughts. I’ve been lying awake, turning from side to side, wondering when things will start to get better.

''While tossing and turning,

I looked at a photo near my bed.

And then something beautiful happened.

The first soft ray of sunlight from the morning came through the curtain and touched his chin. It felt like he was softly saying, “I’m here,” she added

In that calm moment, I felt his presence and while looking at Him, I got this feeling of surrender and finally fell asleep. It was an unexpected darshan, one I’ll always remember, she concluded.

In a touching post, she reminded of faith and surrender amid uncertainty. Her simple massage resonated with many as people felt the situation was like the Mahabharat, a great battle with difficult challenges.

About Jaya Kishori

Jaya Kishori is an Indian spiritual speaker, singer, and life coach. She began her spiritual journey at the age of 7. Born and brought up in Kolkata, she has always been inclined towards Shri Krishna. Among her followers, she is popularly known as ‘The Meera of the modern world.’