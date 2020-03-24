Amid increasing COVID-19 cases, 39 people completely cured, discharged from hospital

While the coronavirus threat continues to loom with nearly 500 positive cases, 39 people have been cured of the virus or discharged from the hospital after treatment.

As of March 24, 8:45 AM, 37 people have been cured, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, in the afternoon, news agency ANI reported that two people who tested positive for the virus have been cured, taking the total number of cured cases to 39.

As per the government, as many as 11 patients have been cured in Haryana, followed by 9 in Uttar Pradesh. Six people have been cured in Delhi, 4 in Kerala, 3 in Rajasthan, 2 in Karnataka, and one each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The government has taken certain measures to prevent gatherings of people, including curfews and lockdowns. As of the afternoon of March 24, 32 states and union territories have imposed partial or complete lockdowns.

Additionally, domestic and international flights have been suspended in the country. Inter-state buses, railways, metros have already been barred till March 31.