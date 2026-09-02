Amid increased tariffs, Sun Pharma to invest, set up plant in US, signs deal

Sun Pharma signs MFN pricing deal with US government to extend affordable medicines to Medicaid programmes. Mumbai drugmaker to apply Most Favoured Nation pricing to future innovative launches. US delays Section 232 tariffs by 2 years.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reportedly signed an agreement with the US government to extend affordable medicines to American patients.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Mumbai-based pharma company entered into a deal to provide 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) pricing to state Medicaid programmes in the United States. Under the MFN pricing, a buyer can avail the lowest price possible for a medicine.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Sun Pharma said the agreement to provide MFN pricing will also apply to the company's future innovative medicine launches in the US market.

Section 232 tariffs delayed by 2 years, says Sun Pharma

The US government has delayed the imposition of tariffs under Section 232 on Sun Pharma's innovative products by over two years as the deal acknowledges the company's investment in the country. Further details of the deal were not revealed by the company.

Sun Pharma's North America CEO Rick Ascroft, who represented the firm at the White House, said the United States was a crucial area of investment and expansion across clinical development, sales and marketing, and both Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished products manufacturing.

Sun Pharma's US footprint: 27% of revenue, second in dermatology

The US has emerged as the Indian pharmaceutical brand's largest market for innovative medicines. The country contributes a major share of the company's total global revenue at about 27 per cent.

This deal between Sun Pharma and the White House was among several other pharma deals signed between the two sides. The United States has struck drug-pricing deals with more than 20 pharmaceutical companies in a bid to reduce prescription costs