FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel? Rajkumar Hirani drops major update

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel?

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Chloroquine becomes killer! Seven-year-old student dies, 52 others hospitalised after taking anti-Malaria tablet

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Chloroquine becomes killer! Seven-year-old student dies

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 children die days after waterfall bath, contaminated water suspected; probe underway

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 children die days after waterfall bath

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Amid increased tariffs, Sun Pharma to invest, set up plant in US, signs deal

Sun Pharma signs MFN pricing deal with US government to extend affordable medicines to Medicaid programmes. Mumbai drugmaker to apply Most Favoured Nation pricing to future innovative launches. US delays Section 232 tariffs by 2 years.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Amid increased tariffs, Sun Pharma to invest, set up plant in US, signs deal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reportedly signed an agreement with the US government to extend affordable medicines to American patients.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Mumbai-based pharma company entered into a deal to provide 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) pricing to state Medicaid programmes in the United States. Under the MFN pricing, a buyer can avail the lowest price possible for a medicine.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Sun Pharma said the agreement to provide MFN pricing will also apply to the company's future innovative medicine launches in the US market.

Section 232 tariffs delayed by 2 years, says Sun Pharma

The US government has delayed the imposition of tariffs under Section 232 on Sun Pharma's innovative products by over two years as the deal acknowledges the company's investment in the country. Further details of the deal were not revealed by the company.

Sun Pharma's North America CEO Rick Ascroft, who represented the firm at the White House, said the United States was a crucial area of investment and expansion across clinical development, sales and marketing, and both Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished products manufacturing.

Sun Pharma's US footprint: 27% of revenue, second in dermatology

The US has emerged as the Indian pharmaceutical brand's largest market for innovative medicines. The country contributes a major share of the company's total global revenue at about 27 per cent.

This deal between Sun Pharma and the White House was among several other pharma deals signed between the two sides. The United States has struck drug-pricing deals with more than 20 pharmaceutical companies in a bid to reduce prescription costs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers, says ‘creative freedom’ cannot distort Neem Karoli Baba’s life
Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers
Delhi tightens bus safety after minor’s rape: GPS, panic buttons, what are the new rules?
Delhi tightens bus safety after minor’s rape: What are the new rules?
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel? Rajkumar Hirani drops major update
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel?
Nepal Floods: PM Balen Shah seeks climate compensation from India, China, US, likely to raise issue at UNGA meet
Nepal Floods: PM Balen Shah seeks climate compensation from India ,China and US
BCCI calls review meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar; overseas form, Hardik’s WC 2027 fitness on agenda
BCCI calls review meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement