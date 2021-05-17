Amid high drama, CBI court grants bail to all four TMC members in Narada case

Amid a high voltage drama that started on Monday morning in West Bengal, the CBI Special Court has granted bail to four TMC leaders who were arrest by the CBI.

In the morning, sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two Trinamool Congress ministers, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, along with present MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Corporation Mayor Sovon Chattopadhyay in connection with the Narada sting tapes cases, in which several politicians and a high-ranked police officer were allegedly found accepting cash for providing unofficial favours to the company.

Within hours of the arrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI office in Kolkata and staged a sit-in for hours.

A huge crowd of TMC supporters flocked outside the CBI office after the arrest of party members and pelted stones on security forces while protesting against the arrest of its leaders. The areas in and around the CBI regional office in Kolkata turned into a mini battleground with Trinamool supporters pelting bricks and burning tyres in protest against the arrest of their leaders.

Amid allegations and counter allegations being levelled against each other by the leaders of both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP in West Bengal, Trinamool Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asked all the supporters and party workers to maintain peace and have faith in the judiciary.

CBI had registered an instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court, said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.

As per the official statement, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have been arrested today by CBI and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) Kolkata and are being produced in the Jurisdictional Court.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator.

"On completion of the investigation, Prosecution Sanction was sought against the concerned public servants. Prosecution Sanction has been received from the Governor of West Bengal on May 7, 2021, against the accused persons," it said.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya filed FIR against the CBI over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada sting operation.

Bhattacharya in her complaint letter to the Commissioner of Kolkata said, "In the circumstances, I on behalf of my party would request you to immediately take necessary action under the law and do the needful against the CBI officers who had arrested the leaders at the behest of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Governor of the State."She also requested the Commissioner of Kolkata to treat this complaint as FIR.