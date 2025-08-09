Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured

Wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur amid heavy rains, 7 reportedly dead.

A wall of a house collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur amid heavy rains on Saturday due to overnight heavy rains. 7 reportedly killed, the deceased include 3 men, 2 women and 2 girls.

Some people were trapped under the debris of the wall, and were rescued by the Delhi Fire services with the help of locals. Injured people were rushed to the hospital.