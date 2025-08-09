Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured
Indian Air Force Chief confirms downing Pakistan air assets during Operation Sindoor, trashes US President Trump's claims: 'We have at least five fighter kills and...'
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...
Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far
War 2: Ayan Mukerji needs only Rs 14 crore from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film to achieve historical feat; here's how
Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Nepal?
Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...
Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story
INDIA
Wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur amid heavy rains, 7 reportedly dead.
A wall of a house collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur amid heavy rains on Saturday due to overnight heavy rains. 7 reportedly killed, the deceased include 3 men, 2 women and 2 girls.
Some people were trapped under the debris of the wall, and were rescued by the Delhi Fire services with the help of locals. Injured people were rushed to the hospital.