As Delhi battles severe air pollution after Diwali, many cities across India continue to enjoy clean, fresh air. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained above 300, with recent levels touching 350, placing the city in the “very poor” category. This poses serious health risks, especially for those with respiratory conditions. The primary pollutants in Delhi are particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide. Despite efforts like the firecracker ban, the city struggles to control pollution levels.

In stark contrast, several cities in India maintain excellent air quality, thanks to favorable geography, fewer vehicles, and proactive pollution control measures. Here are 12 cities where residents enjoy clean air:

Gangtok, Sikkim: With an AQI of just 29, Gangtok stands out as the cleanest city in India, offering fresh, breathable air with ozone as the primary pollutant.

Aizawl, Mizoram: Aizawl, with an AQI of 34, enjoys much cleaner air than Delhi, with PM10 as the main pollutant.

Mangalore, Karnataka: Mangalore’s AQI of 32 reflects its clean air, mainly polluted by carbon monoxide, rather than particulate matter.

Udupi, Karnataka: With an AQI of 45, Udupi is another city known for its healthy air quality.

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli, with an AQI of 35, benefits from low vehicular emissions and effective waste management.

Thrissur, Kerala: Thrissur’s AQI of 46 highlights its clean air, bolstered by its natural surroundings.

Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu: Tuticorin’s AQI of 46 reflects its clean air, thanks to limited industrial activity.

Kolar, Karnataka: With an AQI of 40, Kolar enjoys fresh air due to fewer sources of pollution.

Kollam, Kerala: Kollam, with an AQI of 48, benefits from green spaces and its coastal location.

Kalaburagi, Karnataka: Kalaburagi’s AQI of 41 is aided by low population density.

Chamarajanagar, Karnataka: With an AQI of 40, Chamarajanagar focuses on sustainable development practices.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Bhubaneswar, with an AQI ranging between 40-60, remains a model for air quality management.

These cities offer a breath of fresh air amidst the growing pollution crisis in India.