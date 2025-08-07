Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more
Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces
Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now: 'Karol G followed me...'
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's tariffs on India cause concerns in US
Viral video shows woman mocking Rapido driver’s body, faces backlash online
Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...
BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...
Passenger accuses IndiGo of charging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds
INDIA
A row erupted after a BJP MP objected to the airport code for the Gaya airport: GAY. But it is far from being the only unusual or odd airport code out there. Some other ones include LOL, OMG, POO, PEE, and even BUM. Check out the interesting list of odd airport codes here.
A controversy has erupted over the airport code for the Gaya International Airport in Bihar after a member of the parliament objected to it. Bhim Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, said the code was "socially and culturally" offensive and should be changed. The government has responded to the request saying airport codes, once assigned, are deemed permanent and are changed only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns. But the truth is that GAY is not the only airport code that can sound odd to some people. Let's take a look at some other ones here.
What are some weird airport codes?
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has banned certain potential codes such as SEX and GUN. Still, there are many airport codes that may tickle one's funny bone. Or they can be offensive to some people. For instance, the code for the Madrid airport in the capital of Spain is "MAD." Meanwhile, the code for the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in the US is "DIK." There is also the airport code "FUK," for the Fukuoka Airport in Japan. And that's not it, there are also codes named "BUM," "POO," "PEE," and "SUX." Some other amusing airport codes are as follows:
How are airport codes assigned?
IATA codes for airports are often assigned using the initial three letters of the city or the airport name (for example: DEL for Delhi airport and BOM for Mumbai airport after its old name Bombay). In some cases, the codes may be based on a historical name. But the code has to be unique to ensure air travel safety. Airport coding began in the 1930s and moved to three-letter codes in the 1940s.