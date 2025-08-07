Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

A row erupted after a BJP MP objected to the airport code for the Gaya airport: GAY. But it is far from being the only unusual or odd airport code out there. Some other ones include LOL, OMG, POO, PEE, and even BUM. Check out the interesting list of odd airport codes here.

A controversy has erupted over the airport code for the Gaya International Airport in Bihar after a member of the parliament objected to it. Bhim Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, said the code was "socially and culturally" offensive and should be changed. The government has responded to the request saying airport codes, once assigned, are deemed permanent and are changed only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns. But the truth is that GAY is not the only airport code that can sound odd to some people. Let's take a look at some other ones here.

What are some weird airport codes?

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has banned certain potential codes such as SEX and GUN. Still, there are many airport codes that may tickle one's funny bone. Or they can be offensive to some people. For instance, the code for the Madrid airport in the capital of Spain is "MAD." Meanwhile, the code for the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in the US is "DIK." There is also the airport code "FUK," for the Fukuoka Airport in Japan. And that's not it, there are also codes named "BUM," "POO," "PEE," and "SUX." Some other amusing airport codes are as follows:

CAT

DOG

HOG

PIE

YUM

LOL

FUN

OMG

MOM

DAD

SAD

HEL

How are airport codes assigned?

IATA codes for airports are often assigned using the initial three letters of the city or the airport name (for example: DEL for Delhi airport and BOM for Mumbai airport after its old name Bombay). In some cases, the codes may be based on a historical name. But the code has to be unique to ensure air travel safety. Airport coding began in the 1930s and moved to three-letter codes in the 1940s.