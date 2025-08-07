Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces

Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now: 'Karol G followed me...'

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's tariffs on India cause concerns in US

Viral video shows woman mocking Rapido driver’s body, faces backlash online

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

Passenger accuses IndiGo of charging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

Amid 'GAY' row, a look at other odd airport codes including OMG, LOL

Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces

Drunk man threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video emerges

Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now: 'Karol G followed me...'

Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeIndia

INDIA

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

A row erupted after a BJP MP objected to the airport code for the Gaya airport: GAY. But it is far from being the only unusual or odd airport code out there. Some other ones include LOL, OMG, POO, PEE, and even BUM. Check out the interesting list of odd airport codes here.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 02:28 AM IST

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more
GAY is not the only airport code that can sound odd to some people.

TRENDING NOW

A controversy has erupted over the airport code for the Gaya International Airport in Bihar after a member of the parliament objected to it. Bhim Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, said the code was "socially and culturally" offensive and should be changed. The government has responded to the request saying airport codes, once assigned, are deemed permanent and are changed only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns. But the truth is that GAY is not the only airport code that can sound odd to some people. Let's take a look at some other ones here.

What are some weird airport codes?
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has banned certain potential codes such as SEX and GUN. Still, there are many airport codes that may tickle one's funny bone. Or they can be offensive to some people. For instance, the code for the Madrid airport in the capital of Spain is "MAD." Meanwhile, the code for the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in the US is "DIK." There is also the airport code "FUK," for the Fukuoka Airport in Japan. And that's not it, there are also codes named "BUM," "POO," "PEE," and "SUX." Some other amusing airport codes are as follows:

  • CAT
  • DOG
  • HOG
  • PIE
  • YUM
  • LOL
  • FUN
  • OMG
  • MOM
  • DAD
  • SAD
  • HEL

How are airport codes assigned?
IATA codes for airports are often assigned using the initial three letters of the city or the airport name (for example: DEL for Delhi airport and BOM for Mumbai airport after its old name Bombay). In some cases, the codes may be based on a historical name. But the code has to be unique to ensure air travel safety. Airport coding began in the 1930s and moved to three-letter codes in the 1940s.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; ma
Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best
Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Kris
Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video
THIS all-rounder gets crowned as Team India's 'Impact Player' in 5-match series
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress
Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE