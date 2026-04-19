Amid gas shortage buzz, 53.5 lakh LPG cylinders delivered in just 24 hours

Amid evolving tensions in West Asia, energy supplies have been greatly impacted since last few weeks. However, the Government of India has claimed that over 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered in a single day.

Amid an evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the Government of India on Sunday claimed to have delivered over 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders on Saturday. In a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, ''Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal against bookings with more than 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered yesterday.'' This remarkable feat came amid tensions in the Middle East, which have impacted global energy supplies for the last 50 days due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy shipments.

Reassuring citizens, the Ministry added, ''Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.''

पश्चिम एशिया संकट के चलते सप्लाई पर असर हुआ है लेकिन हमारी घरेलू LPG, पेट्रोल और डीजल की गतिविधियां सामान्य हैं। किसी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर पर कोई ड्राई आउट रिपोर्टेड नहीं है। कल हमने लगभग 50 लाख से अधिक घरों में LPG का सिलेंडर पहुंचाया है



- सुजाता शर्मा, संयुक्त सचिव, @PetroleumMin pic.twitter.com/UiLxSaluQD — आकाशवाणी समाचार (@AIRNewsHindi) April 17, 2026

The government also added that it has ensured '100 percent supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport).'' The Ministry also noted that over 39,000 PNG consumers surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in, marking a significant shift towards piped natural gas.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways also informed that the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18, which is expected to arrive at Mumbai on April 22.

On the supply front, the Petroleum Ministry also assured that all refineries are operating at high capacity and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained, and retail outlets across the country are functioning normally.

The Ministry also emphasised enforcement efforts, stating that more than 2,400 raids were conducted across the country on April 18 to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

(With ANI inputs)