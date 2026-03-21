Amid gas crisis, Modi govt raises supply to 50 percent, more relief from March 23

Amid the ongoing gas shortage, the central government has raised supply to 50 percent of pre-crisis levels, which will support affected sectors. Not only this, an additional 20 percent increase in supply from March 23 will bring availability to normal for businesses like hotels and restaurants.

In a major relief to people of India, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday announced that the Narendra Modi-led central government has increased gas allocations to states to 50 percent of pre-crisis levels, with an additional supply of 20 percent from March 23. Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said that the increased allocation will support key sectors, including those linked to food supply and public welfare.

''I wish to now inform you that w.e.f 23.3.26 till further notification, another 20% is being allotted to the State, which would take the overall allocation to 50% of the pre-crisis level. The additional allocation of 20% shall be given on priority to the following sectors: restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5kg FTL for migrant labourers, along with measures to ensure no diversion,'' Mittal wrote in an official letter to all State and Union Territory Chief Secretaries.

Mentioning about the additional 20 percent, which will be given on priority to the sectors like restaurants, hotels, industrial canteens, among others, he added, ''The additional allocation of 20% shall be given on priority to the following sectors: restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteen, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5kg FTL for migrant labourers along with measures to ensure no diversion.''

The Ministry also informed that all industrial and commercial LPG consumers must register with oil marketing companies to be eligible for allocation under the 50 percent supply.

The Ministry also said that the panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, with only 55 lakh bookings reported on Thursday.