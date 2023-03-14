Amid fear of declining population, a 'Rs 50,000 FD for third child' incentive

File Photo

The Maheshwari community has announced that it will offer an FD of Rs 50,000 to a couple who have a third child. This decision was taken due to fear of its declining population. This facility was earlier provided only when the third child was a daughter, however, now it has been extended to any child irrespective of gender.

This decision has also been taken to motivate people to elevate the policy of three children in society. During the general meeting of Seva Sadan, held in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, several decisions were taken in this regard.

In the meeting held in Pushkar, it was discussed that there were no boys and girls left in the community to get married which is why a lot of trouble is being faced by the Maheshwari community.

As per reports in India Today, it was then decided that an FD of Rs 50,000 to a couple who have a third child as a show of respect.

In other news, it was also decided in the meeting to start the construction of buildings in Nasik, Jagannathpuri, and Ayodhya soon.

The annual general meeting was held in Pushkar under the chairmanship of Ramkumarji Bhutada. Hundreds of people from the community including people from almost all the districts of Rajasthan and other remote states were present at the meeting.